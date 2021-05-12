Sin à Tes Souhaits named as the new Poet Laureate

Clark County Commissioner Tick Seberblom announced Sin à Tes Souhaits as Clark County’s new Poet Laureate at the May 4 Commission Meeting.

On May 27 at 6 p.m., he will be introduced for the first time at the Winchester Dondero Cultural Center during the “Bridging Poetry” event. The Poet Laureate meets with a designated representative of Clark County Parks and Recreation to plan activities during a two-year term, including a monthly Clark County TV segment and a monthly program at the Winchester Dondero Cultural Center.

The Poet Laureate also participates in public events and educational programs throughout the term of service.

Sin á Tes Souhaits is a poet, cultural critic, and multi-media artist from East Las Vegas. He received his Master of Fine Arts in 2019 from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where his manuscript, Literal Dope, won the university prize for Outstanding Master’s Thesis. His work explores concepts of Blackness and masculinity at the intersection of hip-hop and gang culture. He was a 2020 Art for Justice Fellow with the University of Arizona Poetry Center, and a 2019 Donald Barlow Fellow at the Black Mountain Institute.

His writing has been featured in the Sun, Believer, Gen Magazine, the Rumpus, Desert Companion, and others.

In addition to his writing, Sin is also the director of ACI Creative, a media consulting firm currently representing McSweeney’s Of the Diaspora series and Yale Press’ Black Lives series, both in collaboration with Kima Jones and Jack Jones Literary Arts. Sin á Tes Souhaits will be diverting most his attention towards youth programming, emphasizing programs that serve students at Title One Schools and in underserved areas of the County.

The Clark County Poet Laureate program is subsidized by the Clark County Public Art Fund and managed by the Winchester Dondero Cultural Center.

Past Clark County Poet Laureates include Bruce Isaacson (2015 – 2017), Vogue Robinson (2017 – 2019), and Heather Lang-Cassera (2019-2021).