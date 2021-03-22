Sickies Garage launching Victory Lap Challenge with new additions

Beginning today, Sickies Garage launches the long-awaited Victory Lap Challenge – a towering accomplishment for any foodie up to the battle.

The Victory Lap Challenge features more than five pounds of food with the outer buns being patty melts; the middle bun, a grilled cheese sandwich; and filling in the middle…succulent pulled pork, bacon, more burger patties, two fried eggs, fried jalapeños, fried pickles, boneless chicken wings, and BBQ and Sriracha sauces.

No meal at Sickies Garage is complete without a heaping pile of fries.

The Victory Lap Challenge is $49.99, but if you clear your plate on your own within 60 minutes, the meal will be free and you’ll receive a t-shirt, and your name on the wall of fame.

Sickies Garage is located at Town Square next to Town Square Park.