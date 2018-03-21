Shoot a bow and arrow in a Las Vegas casino

Did you know that you can shoot a bow and arrow inside of a casino now?

It's true. The Orleans is inviting guests to test their archery skills in its all-new Virtual Zone, located near Bailiwick pub.

The virtual reality platform gives players the chance to compete in VR tournaments and competitive games. Both games at The Orleans are competition-driven virtual reality experiences that leverage HTC Vive VR technology to transport players to a competitive virtual world where they engage in a bow-and-arrow battle to defend a castle from oncoming aggressors. Player scoring is based on the number of targets hit.

Two-person teams can compete in Siege VR tournaments for $30 per team and the top daily team score wins $300 in Slot Dollars. Individuals can compete in Archery VR tournaments for $10 per person, and daily top scorers can win up to $125 in Slot Dollars. Entry fees are cash only and participants must be B Connected members to play.

The games accomodate both novice players and those with advanced skills.

Virtual Zone games can be played Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. The game schedule follows:

Archery: Monday, Wednesday and Friday

Siege: Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday

The Virtual Zone at The Orleans is Boyd Gaming's first VR entertainment offering and IGT's first VR installation on a casino floor.



