See all Oscars best picture nominees on the big screen at select Las Vegas Cinemark theaters

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Cinemark Holdings, Inc., one of the world’s largest and most influential movie theatre companies, is rolling out the red carpet for the 93rd Oscars with its annual Oscar Movie Week festival. From April 19, through April 25, film’s biggest fans can catch all of this year’s Best Picture and some of the Best Shorts nominated films at more than 100 participating Cinemark theatres in partnership with Focus Features. Tickets are now on sale now at Cinemark.com or on the Cinemark app.

Movie lovers can pick and choose the films they would like to see, whether just a few or Cinemark’s entire Oscar® Movie Week offering. Feature-length Best Picture nominees will be playing in participating Cinemark theatres from April 19 through April 25, and tickets are $5 for each film. Movie enthusiasts looking to just catch the shorts can purchase a $10 ticket to see all shorts between April 23 and April 25. For the full list of nominees included in the festival and to see showtimes and purchase tickets, visit Cinemark.com/movieweek.

Those looking for a big win of their own can follow Cinemark on Instagram and tag a friend on Cinemark’s Oscar® Movie Week Sweepstakes posts from April 6 through April 15 for a chance to win tickets to the festival.

For all details on Oscar® Movie Week, including participating theatres, showtimes and how to purchase tickets, visit Cinemark.com/movieweek.

The first location is Century 16 Suncoast, 9090 Alta Dr., Las Vegas NV 89144.

The second location is Century 16 South Point and XD, 9777 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Las Vegas NV 89183.

