SAHARA Las Vegas hosting March Mania

SAHARA Las Vegas is going mad with March Mania, where fans can watch their favorite college basketball teams battle it out on large high-definition televisions, with access to their favorite beers, well drink, specialty cocktails and delicious game-day fare.

Basketball enthusiasts can reserve their March Mania experience for first round, second round, final 16 and final 8 viewings from March 19 through March 30 at venues throughout the resort-casino, including the SAHARA Theatre Lounge, CASBAR Lounge, The Tangier and Paradise Lounge.

Additionally, enjoy food and drink specials at CASBAR Lounge for the final 4 on April 3 and championship game on April 5.

Seating for March Mania viewings at SAHARA Las Vegas is first come, first served. Tickets are for two, four or six guests, depending on the seating selection. Check-in time begins 30 minutes prior to each viewing event.

The ticket purchase includes a food and beverage amount that can be used towards food, drinks and bottle service on game day.

Guests can also catch all the basketball action with an all-inclusive VIP game day viewing experience, which includes guaranteed VIP seating for the entire day with big-screen viewing at one of the designated venues, food and beverage minimums that go towards delicious game-day fare, drinks and bottle service, easy access to multiple William Hill sports betting stations and in-venue sports book, and, as always, free parking.

Drink specials at all venues include $13 You-Call-Its, featuring Ketel One Vodka, Don Julio Blanco Tequila, Crown Royal Canadian Whisky, Crown Royal Apple Whisky, Remy VSOP Cognac, Mount Gay Rum, The Botanist Gin or Buchanan’s 12yr Scotch Whiskey; and beer buckets including $25 domestics (Bud Light, Budweiser, Michelob Ultra and Bud Light Seltzers) and $30 imports (Corona Extra and Modelo Especial), as well as bottle service.

Additionally, Northside Café is offering a special menu that will be available to be ordered at all venues during the games.

Event attendees must be 21 years of age or older. For a full selection of March Mania offerings at SAHARA Las Vegas and to purchase tickets, click here.

Please note that ticket sales end a day prior to each tournament day.