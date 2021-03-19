Rockstar Bar opens this weekend at Las Vegas Golf Center on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Rockstar Bar inside the Las Vegas Golf Center on the Las Vegas Strip will have its official grand opening on March 19. The fun starts with a private, invite-only, VIP party from 7-9 p.m. and opens to the general public at 9 p.m.

Rockstar Bar is the latest venture from business veterans John Boreta and Steve Johns. Between the two of them, this duo has over 40 years of experience in the industry.

Boreta’s past venues have included Pompeii, Pure Nightclub, and Crush Bar and Restaurant. He was one of the investors of Pure Nightclub with his brother, Ron, as well as Celine Dion, Shaq, and Andre Agassi, which was previously located inside Caesars Palace. Boreta is also a co-investor of Crush Bar and Restaurant, which is still currently located and operated inside MGM Grand, with Peter Morton of the famed Hard Rock Hotel and Casino at the helm.

In addition to working with Boreta at Pompeii, Johns has helped open and run South Beach in Palm Desert, Cecil’s on Sunrise, Zelda’s in Palm Springs, and is the co-author of The Complete Idiot’s Guide to Starting and Running a Bar.

The duo also hired a past Aerosmith tech to install sound and lighting in this all-new venue.

Opening weekend performances will include Vinny Berry on Friday and Saturday. Also, on Friday, the World’s Greatest Tribute to INXS will perform some of INXS’s greatest hits. Then, on Saturday, Heartbreaker takes the stage, and both Friday and Saturday from 11:45 p.m.-3 a.m. DJ Bambu will be spinning on the one’s and two’s the latest hits all-night long.

Rockstar Bar and Restaurant promises the ultimate experience for every music lover.

