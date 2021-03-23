Menu

Watch
PositivelyLVDining and Entertainment

Actions

RiSE Festival to return to Las Vegas area in October

items.[0].videoTitle
RiSE Festival will be back on Oct. 1-2 for a safe and magical experience.
PHOTOS: RiSE Lantern Festival 2017
Posted at 1:05 PM, Mar 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-26 03:42:32-04

RiSE Festival will be back on Oct. 1-2 for a safe and magical experience.

Pre-sale tickets for RiSE 2021 will be announced next March 25 and will go on sale April 1. Pre-sale tickets will be sold at a discounted price of $84 (regularly $129).

The event will be held in the Mojave Desert's Dry Jean/Roach Lake Beds.

Each evening, just after sunset, guests gathered around the center stage to prepare the lantern send-off.

Lanterns are released into the atmosphere simultaneously to create an unbelievable visual experience. Once given the green light by the on-stage DJ, they lit up the night sky with thousands of lanterns floating above the crowd to the tunes of relaxing, transient tunes.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

STREAMING NOW

6:38 AM, Nov 25, 2018