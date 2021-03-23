RiSE Festival to return to Las Vegas area in October

RiSE Festival will be back on Oct. 1-2 for a safe and magical experience.

Pre-sale tickets for RiSE 2021 will be announced next March 25 and will go on sale April 1. Pre-sale tickets will be sold at a discounted price of $84 (regularly $129).

The event will be held in the Mojave Desert's Dry Jean/Roach Lake Beds.

Each evening, just after sunset, guests gathered around the center stage to prepare the lantern send-off.

Lanterns are released into the atmosphere simultaneously to create an unbelievable visual experience. Once given the green light by the on-stage DJ, they lit up the night sky with thousands of lanterns floating above the crowd to the tunes of relaxing, transient tunes.

