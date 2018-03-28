Richie's S.U.B. Shop serves up Roseanne-inspired loose meat sandwich

Richie's S.U.B. Shop at the Treasure Island hotel-casino is serving up a Roseanne-inspired loose meat sandwich.

The loose meat sandwich was served at the restaurant in the popular series and with the return of the show, the demand for the actual sandwich has grown.

The ingredients of the sandwich are pretty simple:

Ground beef

onions

cheese

Worcestershire sauce

hoagie roll

It may look unassuming when listed in that order but when the components combine to form the loose meat sandwich it takes tastes buds on a magical ride.

The sandwich itself falls somewhere between an un-sloppy Joe and a Philly cheesesteak. New Yorkers would say it resembles the chop cheese sandwiches sold in neighborhood bodegas.

Regardless of how it eventually gets qualified, the point that matters most is that it's as delicious as fans of the show have always imagined.