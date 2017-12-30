Restaurants, bars stepping up on National Bloody Mary and National Hangover Day

January 1 is National Bloody Mary Day and National Hangover Day and there are several restaurants in Las Vegas who are stepping up to the plate.

Recover in the islands with Bahama Breeze and sip on the “What a Bloody Mary” – an island-twist to the traditional hangover cure – starting at $7.99 all day during Bahama Breeze’s New Year’s Day Recovery event. Enjoy great food from their menu along with Bloody Marys.

The Bloody Mary at Boteco features a spicy mix of bacon, celery, tabasco mix, and haberno vodka. It can be purchased as a solo drink or social (serves up to 5). Guests are also invited to enjoy the drink wth Boteco's signature steak and eggs or vegan avocado toast for those turning over a new leaf in the new year.

Pancho’s Mexican Restaurant, located in Downtown Summerlin, will brunch it up for the New Year with a champagne brunch, featuring the new Bloody Maria cocktail, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Jan. 1. Pancho’s will introduce the Bloody Maria, made with Sauza Blue Reposado, Worcestershire sauce, Tapatio hot sauce, homemade Bloody Mary mix, salt, pepper and celery salt, garnished with lime, olives and celery and rimmed with spicy Tajin powder, priced at $9.75. With the purchase of a brunch entrée, guests will enjoy complimentary champagne, seasonal fruit and buñuelos for dessert, crispy pastries sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar and topped with whipped cream. Entrees include the Especial de Cabo made with chicken breast, sauteed shrimp, crab meat and melted cheeses; Huevos Divorciados, made with two eggs, a shredded beef enchilada covered with a chunky Poblano sauce, Mexican Cotija cheese, sliced avocado and served with rice and black beans, priced at $17.95; and the Machaca Guadalajara, made with shredded beef sautéed with tomatoes, onions and bell pepper, mixed with scrambled eggs and served with Mexican-style rice and beans, priced at $17.95.

Bloody Marys are only $2.50 each on National Bloody Mary Day at Miller’s Ale House. Also, sink your teeth into their Hangover Burger made with lettuce, tomato, pickles, cheddar cheese, bacon and on over-easy egg for $9.99 on National Hangover Day.

DW Bistro's Bloody Mary is made with a house made mix and garnished with lime heirloom tomato, olives, pickle and jalapeno bacon. DW's New Mexican twist on the classic pairs best with jerk chicken and waffles or a new Jamaican omelet.

The 595 Bloody Mary at 595 Craft and Kitchen is made with vodka that has been infused with fresh jalapenos, cilantro, cucumber and bacon. 595's Bloody Mary includes Michelada Love, a touch of lime, and a lime, olive, and bacon garnish for a simple and savory hangover cure. Paired with a breakfast Banh Mi, this Bloody Mary is the perfect sidekick to one of 595’s craft beers when you need to throw everything you have at a hangover.

On New Year’s Day, LAVO in The Palazzo will celebrate 2018 with a Hungover and Broke Brunch. The restaurant will feature their entire brunch menu in addition to hangover specials including the Hangover Burger with Wagyu beef, soft scrambled egg, cherry pepper relish, chili and cheese, Scarpariello chicken wings with blue cheese, Wagyu chili fries with fried egg as well as a Nutella and banana milkshake. LAVO also has a ginormous Bloody Mary on its menu. The over-the-top cocktail is available in two different sizes and features an entire lobster, shrimp skewers, crab legs, pork belly skewers and celery sticks. Priced at $500 and $250, the Bloody Mary is served to the table in an ice sculpture and comes with a bottle of Tito’s Vodka.

Nurse that NYE hangover with Buddy Valastro's family brunch at Buddy V's Ristorante every Saturday and Sunday from 10:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Guests are welcomed to enjoy the bloody mary bar to build your own with an assortment of mixes and salts, along with toppings like shrimp, bacon, celery, carrots and pickles. Enjoy this bottomless libation for $14.95. The brunch selection features dishes served buffet-style throughout the restaurant, including mac n' cheese carbonara, panettone French toast, roast vegetable frittata and more.

Morels Steakhouse & Bistro offers a Bloody Mary cart. Guests gave their choice of vodka or tequila and garnishes including shaved horseradish, fresh cut herbs and pickled garnish. $18 for each Bloody Mary. Morels will extend its popular weekend brunch to New Year’s Day from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Popular menu items include Crab Oscar Benedict, Banana and Mascarpone Stuffed French Toast, House Cured Scottish Salmon Flatbread and a selection of crepes. Prices are a la carte and range from $15-30 per entree. Bottomless mimosas are $25 per person.

Set right on the Grand Canal at The Venetian, Cañonita Mexican Restaurant offers delicious Bloody Marys (with choice of vodka: $8 well; $9 call; $11 premium) that includes traditional and non-traditional garnishes, for National Bloody Mary Day. At this newly renovated restaurant, guests can enjoy Mexican favorites while watching the gondolas glide by on the canal.

Fusion Latin Mixology Bar, located on The Palazzo casino floor, is ready to serve you on New Year's Day with a special Bloody Mary vodka, infused for two weeks with celery, jalapeno, bell peppers and Anaheim peppers. Guests can add clamato, tomato, lemon juice, lime juice, Worcestershire sauce, olive juice, celery salt, lemon pepper, garlic salt, coarse pepper, chili pepper and horseradish to make it extra tasty.

Rockhouse is ready to keep your New Year's Eve party going into 2018 with their signature Bloody Sunday. Guests can also enjoy bar bites or a full lunch and dinner menu, beer pong and 65 television screens. Rockhouse is located in the Grand Canal Shoppes, across from Buddy V's Ristorante.

The critically-acclaimed Yardbird Southern Table & Bar, located in Restaurant Row at The Venetian, will celebrate National Bloody Mary Day with their famous version, made with house-infused spicy vodka, garnished with olives, pickled okra, pickled green bean, lime and bacon.

Public School 702 will serve Bloody Marys with their New Year's Day brunch on Jan. 1. Diners can enjoy dishes such as the fried chicken & green chili cornbread waffles, stuffed French toast, eggs benedict pizza and many other signature brunch dishes. There will also be mimosas, beermosas and michelada.

Guests can choose one item from the brunch menu at Sugar Factory on New Year's Day and receive unlimited Bloody Marys (or mimosas).

The New Year's Day Brunch at Treasure Island will feature a Bloody Mary soup. Other items on the buffet include peel-and-eat shrimp, scallops, baked salmon, Hoppin' John black-eyed peas, New Orleans-style sardou with artichoke and creamed spinach, jalapeno sausage from Texas, bourbon peaches, and kielbasa with browned sauerkrat and potato latkes.

The Garden Buffet at the South Point will be offering a special New Year's Day brunch, which includes bottomless Bloody Marys. Buffet items include steak and eggs, banana foster-style golden French toast, pancakes, sliced lox and bagels, peel-and-eat shrimp, pork cutlets, chili rellenos, fresh seared salmon, Chinese pepper steak, Louisiana gumbo and much more.

Guests can enjoy an over-the-top Bloody Mary with a barbecue twist at Virgil’s Real Barbecue at The LINQ Promenade. The Loaded Big Bloody Bull Rider features a homemade mix that is made with Virgil’s very own spicy barbecue sauce and is topped with a BBQ chicken wing, smoked brisket, grilled shrimp, bacon lardon and jalapeno-stuffed olive. The meal-in-a-glass is then rimmed with the restaurant’s signature dry rub.

The El Cortez in Downtown Las Vegas offers a build-your-own Bloody Mary bar from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily at The Parlour Bar, Lobby Bar and Siegel's 1941.

Copper Whisk at The Orleans is serving up New Year’s Day hangover specials from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. For $14.99, diners can order a breakfast feast that includes coffee, house-made banana bread, three eggs in any style, hash browns, two pancakes, as well as two pieces of bacon and sausages. Also for $14.99, guests can order the southern fried chicken dinner that includes the choice of a soup or salad, served with sweet potatoes fries, coleslaw and a biscuit brownie and ice cream for dessert.

Remedy's and Distill will offer “The Cure” on Jan 1. Featuring a handcrafted burger made from ground beef and ground pork, the burger is stuffed with fontina cheese and topped with soy-marinated onions, jalapeno jelly, lettuce, tomato, spicy mayo and fried parsnips served on a brioche bun. For a cure with spice, guests can indulge in the new “Jalapeño Popper Burger” – a handcrafted ground beef patty stuffed with jalapeño cream cheese and bacon, topped with tomatoes, bacon and shredded lettuce tossed with jalapeño ranch dressing and finished with hot sauce-fried onions. Both burgers are available for $10.50.

Freedom Beat inside the Downtown Grand is offering a special Hangover Brunch for just $20 on Jan. 1. Items on the menu include IPA sliers and fries, biscuits and gravy, silver dollar pancakes, waffles, classic egg benedict, crab cake benedict, pastrami hash skillt, fish and chips and more. Add bottomless Bloody Marys for $10 more.

If you are looking for a simple and inexpensive Bloody Mary to fight off your hangover, they are available every day from 6 a.m. to noon at any bar and the Coronado Cafe at the South Point hotel-casino.