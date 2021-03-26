Rail Explorers offering tours seven days a week starting in April

Rail Explorers, the year-round, all-ages, outdoor-adventure attraction featuring pedal-powered rail bikes, will offer tours seven days a week beginning April 1.

Enjoy Southern Nevada’s most beautiful spring weather with Rail Explorers, the all-ages, outdoor-adventure attraction featuring pedal-powered rail bikes. All rides start at the Nevada State Railroad Museum and continue downhill to Railroad Pass.

Each tour also includes a nostalgic ride back to the top of the hill in one of the museum’s historic trains, along with free museum entry.

Rail Explorers Las Vegas tours include three memorable options, including the Southwest Ramble, a four-mile downhill pedal-powered daytime ride; the Sunset Tour, a picturesque downhill ride in the evening as the sun sets behind the River Mountains; and the Fireside Twilight Tour, a one-of-a-kind experience illuminated by the glow from the moon and stars and a chance to gather around Rail Explorers’ fire pits.

A tandem rail bike for two starts at $85.

A quad rail bike for four guests starts at $150.

Book online or by phone at (877) 833-8588.