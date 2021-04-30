Rail Explorers LV announces new summer tour schedule

Rail Explorers Las Vegas, the year-round, all-ages, outdoor-adventure attraction featuring pedal-powered rail bikes, offers guests new summer tours, including the Sunrise Ramble, Southwest Summer Soaker, Twilight Summer Ramble and Neon Lights Night Tour.

All summer tours begin June 1.

The Sunrise Ramble offers breathtaking views of a desert sunrise in the cooler hours of the day with complimentary mimosas, coffee and assorted pastries, while the Southwest Summer Soaker offers an optional chance to cool off with a surprise water spray-down by Rail Explorers staff along the tracks.

For visitors wishing to ride the rails later in the day, the Twilight Summer Ramble includes picturesque views as the sun fades behind the Black Mountains and, for the truly late-night crowd, the Neon Lights Night Tour lights up the night as each rail bike is lit up in neon.

Guests are encouraged to bring their best black light attire and glow sticks.

Guests pedal the Rail Explorers rail bikes four miles downhill from the Nevada State Railroad Museum to the Railroad Pass picnic area, where they may relax in the signature red Adirondack chairs.

Each experience concludes with a ride aboard a historic train back to the tour’s starting point.

For tour schedule and more information, click here.