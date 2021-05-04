Purple Reign returning to Tropicana Hotel May 17

Purple Reign, the world’s #1 Prince tribute starring Jason Tenner, has announced its return to Tropicana Las Vegas.

The award-winning Prince Tribute Show will bring its high-energy musical performance to the stage every Thursday through Saturday at 9:30 p.m. starting May 27.

Purple Reign: The Prince Tribute Show, presented by Reign Entertainment Productions, Inc. in partnership with Red Mercury Entertainment, seamlessly re-creates the blistering performances and raw energy of Prince in his prime and returns guests to the era that made "The Artist" an international superstar. Featuring a tribute to Morris Day and The Time and Vanity 6, this show is a must see for “Purple Rain” movie fans and all live music fans alike.

From humble beginnings in small UNLV college clubs to late night TV, Purple Reign has risen to international acclaim and recognition as the world’s #1 Prince Tribute. On November 17, 2008, the group became the first ever tribute/impersonator act to appear as the musical guest on Late Show with David Letterman.

That show was chosen by CBS and Late Show to ring in the New Year and re-aired January 1, 2009 at 12:15am (New Year’s Eve) less than 45 days later, making it the first musical performance of 2009 on Letterman.

Since then, Purple Reign has performed to sold out audiences across the globe.

Tickets for Purple Reign are on sale now with ticket prices starting at $57.50 plus tax and fees. Performances will be every Thursday through Saturday at 9:30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at the Tropicana box office, by calling (800) 829-9034 or online at troplv and Ticketmaster.