PT’s Taverns offering specials for NHL, MLB seasons

PT’s Taverns will offer grand slam game-day food and beverage specials during all televised games throughout the entire 2021 MLB season, from April 1 throughout the rest of the 2021 NHL and MLB seasons.

PT’s Hockey & Homers specials will be available at participating taverns throughout the Las Vegas Valley, including PT’s Pub, PT’s Gold, PT’s Ranch, PT’s Brewing Company, Sean Patrick’s, Sierra Gold and SG Bar during all professional hockey and baseball games. Food offerings will include Nathan’s classic hot dog, priced at $3; vegetable spring rolls served with orange chili sauce, priced at $4; Southwest chicken egg rolls served with spicy ranch, priced at $5; crispy buffalo shrimp, priced at $6; and boneless chicken wings served with fries, priced at $6.

Also available during all professional hockey and baseball games will be PT’s party pack, which includes crispy mozzarella sticks, boneless and classic chicken wings, pretzel bites, seared pot stickers, French fries and dipping sauces, priced at $55, with the option to add a cheese or pepperoni pizza for $10.

Hockey & Homers beverage offerings will include beer buckets of Budweiser, Bud Light, Coors Light, Miller Lite, Michelob Ultra, Corona, Modelo, Bud Light Seltzer or White Claw, priced at $20 for five beers and $5 Mango Cart Micheladas.

Recently awarded “All-Time Best of Vegas” by Las Vegas Weekly for its happy hour, PT’s offers daily drink specials, available at all taverns from 5 to 7 p.m., and midnight to 2 a.m.

Specials include a 50% discount on wines by the glass, premium spirits and all craft and import beer, including craft brews and guest favorites like Michelob Ultra and Blue Moon.

PT’s Taverns is now accepting groups up to six per table and does not require reservations.

