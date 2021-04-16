PT’s Express and Dunkin’ coming soon to Arizona Charlie’s

Arizona Charlie’s Decatur, located at 740 S. Decatur Blvd. and Arizona Charlie’s Boulder, located at 4575 Boulder Hwy., are bringing local favorite, PT’s, and coffee chain, Dunkin’, to each location in May.

The introduction of PT’s Express and Dunkin’ at Arizona Charlie’s Boulder location will take the place of Charlie’s Cheesesteak Deli.

At Arizona Charlie’s Decatur location, PT’s Express and Dunkin’ will take the place of Noble Roman’s Pizza and Subway.

Tentatively, the 447-square-foot PT’s Express and 480-square-foot Dunkin’ at Arizona Charlie’s Boulder will open in early May, while the 1,157-square-foot PT’s Express and 598-square-foot Dunkin’ at Arizona Charlie’s Decatur will open end of May.

PT’s Express will offer select favorites from PT’s Taverns including signature bone-in and boneless wings with a variety of sauces; pub classic sliders, topped with griddled onions, American cheese, shredded lettuce, pickles, tomato and PT’s signature burger sauce; cheesesteak sandwich made with shaved ribeye and topped with bell peppers, caramelized onions and American cheese; a chicken bacon ranch quesadilla; and warm salted pretzel bites; among others.

PT’s Express will be open daily for lunch and dinner from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at Arizona Charlie’s Decatur location and will be open 24 hours, daily, at the Arizona Charlie’s Boulder location.

Both locations will be just steps away from bet-placing at William Hill Sports Book.

Dunkin’ at both locations will feature the company’s new generation store design, which includes Dunkin’ signature cold drinks available on coffee taps.