Plaza Hotel & Casino plans three nights of fireworks, July 2 - 4

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In addition to offering poolside fun and refreshing cocktails this summer, the Plaza Hotel & Casino will be celebrating its 50th anniversary and the July 4th holiday with an exclusive hotel package, comedy shows and three nights of spectacular fireworks, July 2 through July 4.

All summer, guests can unwind at the Plaza’s rooftop pool, which offers a retro Palm Springs-meets classic downtown Las Vegas ambiance. Guests can enhance their pool experience with a private cabana rental and “Cabana 101,” which offers bottle service and mixers for $101.

The margarita also turns 50 this year, and the Plaza will offer a special Golden Margarita made with Sauza Gold tequila at all casino bars this summer for $5. The Plaza will also serve frozen margaritas in a pool souvenir cup for $29 with discounted refills and a $10 souvenir disco ball frozen margarita.

The big summer weekend will be July 2 - 4 as the Plaza marks its 50th anniversary and the Fourth of July. Those looking to book a holiday getaway can take advantage of the Plaza’s special Independence Weekend room package offering a $50 food and beverage credit, up to $50 free slot play, $75 bingo match play, a complimentary anniversary souvenir, and access for two to private rooftop pool parties every night. The package can be booked online.

On Friday, July 2 and Saturday, July 3, The Comedy Works at the Plaza will welcome headliner comedians Robert Kelly and Kurt Metzger for a special 8 p.m. show. Kelly most recently was on Netflix The Degenerates season 2 and currently is on the successful comedy tour Kreeps With Kids. He also hosts the top-rated podcast You Know What Dude? Metzger has appeared on Comedy Central’s Live at Gotham, VH1’s Best Week Ever, CBS’s The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson, and Showtime’s White Boyz in the Hood. Tickets can be purchased online for $30.

The brightest highlight of the weekend will be when the Plaza ends each night, July 2 - 4, with dazzling fireworks shot from its rooftops and lighting up the Las Vegas Valley sky. Staged from multiple locations on the Plaza’s roofs and towers, the three nights of fireworks will be amazing shows for people downtown and visible for miles beyond. More details on the weekend’s festivities are online at https://www.plazahotelcasino.com/entertainment/independence-day/.

