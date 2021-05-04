PLAYSTUDIOS partners with Las Vegas Ballpark for in-game rewards

Mobile game developer PLAYSTUDIOS is taking fans out to the ballgame this summer, partnering with Las Vegas Ballpark – home of the Las Vegas Aviators® professional baseball team, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics – for a pair of interactive all-star promotions that will leave them feeling like MVPs.

During this season, fans in attendance can take part in the “Be a Baller” promotion, in which a few lucky fans will be able to swap their seats for exclusive access to the PLAYSTUDIOS Club Level at Las Vegas Ballpark, a VIP lounge with an elevated experience, full-service bar with specialty cocktails, in-seat waiter service, and wider, air-ventilated seats from which to watch the game.

The excitement begins when fans hear the words, “It’s time to see who will be a baller” over the public address system and Lil’ Troy’s “Wanna Be a Baller” blasts throughout the ballpark. Fans will know they have won when a winning seat number is revealed on the main video board.

Their ticket will get them into the Club Level, where they can celebrate with complimentary food and beverages for the rest of the game.

Also coming for the 2021 season: “myVEGAS Bingo Beer” based on the all-new myVEGAS Bingo mobile app. Fans entering the ballpark will receive a bingo ball card courtesy of PLAYSTUDIOS. During the game, they will hear the PA announcer say “It’s time to play Bingo Beer!” and watch as animated myVEGAS Bingo balls race to the top of a beer glass on the main video board.

When the winning ball rises to the top and is revealed through the “foam” the fans with the matching letter and number will win a free beer!

Las Vegas Ballpark, winner of Ballpark Digest’s 2019 “Ballpark of the Year” Award, will welcome fans back for the 2021 season beginning May 6.

Players can download and play myVEGAS Bingo and the rest of the PLAYSTUDIOS family of mobile apps.