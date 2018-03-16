Places to eat fish in Las Vegas during Lent (or if you just like fish & chips)

Lent begins on Feb. 14 this year (and ends on March 29). That means that millions of Catholics around the world will be giving up various things, including the flesh of warmblooded animals on Fridays. Instead, they will be eating fish, which is a coldblooded animal.

Some people say that eating fish on Fridays actually has little to do with religion and more to do with the global fishing industry, but the tradition has stuck for many. Others simply like fish and chips and enjoy taking advantage of specials during Lent each year.

Here is a list of fish frys and restaurants that offer fish and chips in the Las Vegas valley. Please note that prices were pulled from websites etc. Special deals may be available or prices may be slightly different.

FISH FRYS

Christ the King Catholic Community will host a fish fry every Friday during Lent beginning Feb. 16. It will take place between 4 and 8 p.m. every Friday through March 23 in the community center. The menu includes baked (cod) and fried (pollock) fish, coleslaw, French fries, macaroni and cheese, rolls and dessert. Cost is $7 for adults, $5 for children ages 5 to 12, and free for children under 4. Drinks will be available for a nominal charge, coffee is free.

FUN FACT: Lou Groen, who owned a McDonald's franchise in Cincinnati, invented the Filet-O-Fish after struggling to sell hamburgers on Fridays

St. Viator Catholic Community will offer a fish fry every Friday during Lent. It is an annual tradition. The fish fry will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. in the parish center hall. Includes baked or deep fried Alaskan cod, baked potato or French fries, coleslaw, roll and butter and coffee. Cheese pizza, dessert and other drinks sold separately. Cost is $7 adults, $4 for children ages 7 to 12 and free for ages 6 and under. Begins Feb. 16.

FISH AND CHIPS

Andre's Bistro & Bar

Fish served with malt vinegar, duck fat fries, and tartar sauce. $24.

BEER Park at Paris Las Vegas

Shocktop-battered Alaskan cod and crinkle cut fries. Served with a side of lemon and malt vinegar mayo. $19.95.

Black Bear Diner

Cod fillets lightly battered and fried. Served with French fries and housemade coleslaw.

FUN FACT: Fish and chips first served together as dish around 1860. The Malin family in London claims they were the first but the Lee family in Manchester says they came up with idea.

Blue Ox Tavern

10,000 Lakes Fish & Chips basket features 3 pieces of lightly battered Atlantic cod and French fries. Served with tartar sauce and malt vinegar.

Canter's Deli

The fish is hand battered and fried crisp. Served with housemade coleslaw, French fries and housemade tartar sauce. $16.95.

Claim Jumper

Hand breaded, beer-battered fish served with tartar sauce and salt and pepper shoestring fries. $16.99.

Crab Corner

Beer-battered Alaskan cod and boardwalk-style fries. $13.99.

Crown & Anchor Pub

Authentic English Fish & Chips. One-half pound of beer-battered Icelandic cod, fries and peas. $13.95.

FUN FACT: Fish and chips served in newspaper until the 1980s when it was ruled as unsafe for food to touch newspaper ink.

Culinary Dropout at Hard Rock

Beer-battered fish and chips with coleslaw and tartar sauce. $19.

Distill A Local Bar

Beer-battered fish and chips made with Icelandic cod fillets and served with French fries and coleslaw. Housemade lemon tartar sauce. $13.25.

Ellis Island Hotel, Casino & Brewery

Icelandic cod dipped in their famous beer batter and served with steak fries, tartar sauce, malt vinegar and lemon wedges. $9.99.

Freedom Beat

Ale-battered Alaskan cod served with hand-cut fries and slaw. $18.

Fulton Fish Frye at New York-New York

Fulton's Fish & Chips made with fresh cod fillets and chips. $8.95.

FUN FACT: British soldiers identified each other on D Day by crying out "fish" and waiting for the response of "chips."

Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips

Hand-cut fresh cod fillets flown in fresh daily. Served with choice of signature dipping sauce. 3 pieces for $11.99 and 2 pieces for $10.99. Or fish and chips combo for $14.99.

Joe's Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab

The fish and chips are served with malt vinegar. $22.95 (lunch) and $25.95 (dinner).

Lakes Lounge

Cold-water cod dipped in their famous beer batter. Served with steak fries, tartar sauce and lemon wedges. $9.99.

Lazy Joe's Fish & Chips

Choose between cod, haddock, tilapia or catfish. Served with French fries and coleslaw. 2 fish fillets for $9.99 and 3 fillets for $12.99.

McMullan's Irish Pub

Coast Road Fish & Chips features beer-battered Wild Pacific cod fillets served with fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce. 2 pieces for $13, three pieces for $16. Snack size offering of fish and chips. $10.

Miller's Ale House

English-style fish and chips for $10.99. Samuel Adams beer batter. Fried golden brown. Lunch portion for $6.99.

FUN FACT: The extra crunchy pieces of leftover batter are called "scraps" or "wi'bits."

Morels Steakhouse

Crispy whitefish with housemade tartar sauce and handcut French fries. Lunch only. $18.

Nine Fine Fishermen

Beer-battered, fresh Alaskan cod, Irish chips and tartar sauce. Lunch and dinner.

Off the Hook

Two pieces of Pacific white fish with French fries and housemade coleslaw and tartar sauce, $6.99. 2 pieces of wild-caught Alaskan cod with French fries with housemade coleslaw and tartar sauce, $13.99. Other sizes also available.

Ri Ra Irish Pub

Beer-battered Islandic haddock and piping hot hand-cut chips with housemade tartar sauce or zesty Irish remoulade, $20. Add Batchelors mushy peas for $3.

Shakespeare's Grille & Pub

Lightly beer-battered fish and steak fries. Served with coleslaw and tartar sauce. $15.99.

FUN FACT: Fish and chips in Belgium are eating with mayonnaise.

Shuck's Tavern & Oyster Bar

Beer-battered haddock served with coleslaw and fries. $12.99.

Skinny Dugan's

Premium beer-battered cod served with French fries and coleslaw. $10.49.

Smashed Pig Gastropub

Traditional fish and chips with mushy peas and tartar sauce. $16.

Starboard Tack

San Miguel-battered Pacific cod, French fries, house tartar and malt vinegar. $11.

Steiner's A Nevada Style Pub

Icelandic cod dipped in beer batter and fried golden brown. Served with fries, tartar sauce, lemon wedges and coleslaw. $11.99.

Table 34

Beer battered fish and chips with creamy cole slaw and housemade tartar sauce. Served every Friday. $15.50.

Tap House

New England cod dipped in special beer batter and fried. Served with steak fries and coleslaw. $9.95.

FUN FACT: The Chinese serve fish and chips with sugar.

Triple George Grill

Fried cod served with fries and a lemon butter sauce. $19.95.

Yard House

Beer-battered white fish, fries, roasted jalapeno tartar and malt vinegar aioli. $16.95.

Village Pub & Cafe (multiple locations)

Icelandic cod dipped in their famous batter using Ellis Island beer. Served with seasoned steak fries, housemade tartar sauce and lemon wedges. $9.99.

Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill

Fish and chips served with tartar sauce. $19.

WIENERSCHNITZEL

The fish 'n chips includes 2 pieces of deep-fried Alaskan pollock fish with tartar sauce and French Fries for a starting price of $4.59. A larger size (4 pieces of fish) is available for an additional fee.

