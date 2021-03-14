Pizza deals for National Pi Day in Las Vegas valley | 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — March 14 is National Pi Day in the U.S. The holiday honors the mathematical constant known as pi (π), which is the ratio of a circle's circumference to its diameter. The trillion-digit ratio is rounded to 3.14.

Restaurants around the Las Vegas valley are celebrating National Pi Day by offering deals of pizza, which is also know as pie.

Fresh Market: Select Fresh Market locations are offering $3.14 off frozen chicken pot pies and 9-inch bakery-fresh pies, including apple and cherry.

Hungry Howie’s: From March 13 through the 16, order any bread item and get a medium one-topping pizza for only $3.14.

Landini’s will offer a slice of its signature pizza and one select draft beer for $3.14. Signature pizzas, available whole and by the slice, include the Sopranos Pie, topped with pepperoni, sausage and meatballs; Mexican Pie, with bacon, chorizo, onion, jalapeños, pepperoni and cannellini beans; La Picante Pie, served with no sauce and layered with ricotta cheese, pepperoni, jalapeños and pineapple; Rustica Pie, with Brussels sprouts, pancetta and balsamic glaze; and more. One day only.

Marie Callender’s: This year, you can get a free slice of pie at Marie Callender's. To get the offer, customers have to purchase one adult entree at participating locations on Pi Day.

Papa John’s: When you order one large pizza, you’ll get a second for just $3.14.

Papa Murphy’s: You can use the code PIDAY at Papa Murphy’s on March 14 to get 3.14% off.

Pieology is celebrating its 10 Year Anniversary along with National Pi Day with fan favorite rewards. Get $3.14 off your purchase of $10 or more on March 14th in-store for Pie Life Rewards guests. Pieology is also inviting guests to celebrate its 10 Year Anniversary with Free Pizza Fridays throughout the month of March.

Participating 7-Eleven stores are serving large pizzas for $3.14 each on March 14. The Pi Day deal is available in stores through the 7Rewards loyalty program in the 7‑Eleven app or can be ordered on their 7NOW delivery app.

Some info provided by Coupon and The Real Deal https://www.retailmenot.com/blog/pi-day-deals-and-discounts.html