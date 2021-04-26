Performers making a comeback on the Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A staple of Las Vegas since the 1950s, dancers and showgirls are making a comeback after the pandemic hit the entertainment industry hard.

"As performers, we kind of felt like our identities were stripped from us," says Las Vegas performer Melissa Peterson.

Melissa Peterson Jubilee!

Shows, restaurants and bars are slowly opening and increasing capacity on the Las Vegas Strip. Dancers, who were out of work in one day’s notice, are excited to get back to doing what they love. Melissa, who has grown up here in Vegas, knew she always wanted to dance.

More updates on Melissa's story and reopening later.