Pepe Aguilar to perform at MGM Grand Garden Arena in September

Following an impressive run through the United States and Mexico in 2018 and 2019 with his Jaripeo sin Fronteras tour, iconic GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter and producer Pepe Aguilarannounces his return to the stage with 16 new tour dates this fall, produced by Live Nation.

The tour will make a stop at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Nov. 20.

Backed by his band El Mariachi “El Zacatecano” and the musical accompaniment of the acclaimed regional Mexican band Banda Sinaloense, fans each night will witness Pepe perform alongside his brother Antonio Aguilar, Hijo; his talented daughter, GRAMMY and Latin GRAMMY nominee Ángela; and his son Leonardo, two-time Latin GRAMMY nominee.

A massive production involving more than 150 people, including 40 stage musicians alone, the tour offers a spectacular, once-in-a-lifetime experience for those in attendance, combining sensational music sets with bull fighting and rodeo events, such as horse riding and equestrian acrobatic performances.

Tickets go on sale starting May 7 at noon PT on here.