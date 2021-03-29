Penn & Teller show returning to Rio Las Vegas in April

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Penn & Teller say they will be returning to the stage at the Rio Las Vegas on April 22 after the pandemic halted their performances in 2020.

The duo made the announcement on Monday about their return to the stage with a show that is expected to feature all-new content and magic as well as several fan favorites.

“We are so excited to go back to doing what we do, where we do it, for the people we do it for,” said Penn Jillette. “Teller and I are both more than two weeks out of our second shots, and in the same bubble, so we can stand unmasked on our stage. We will give up seeing what we hope are smiling faces so our audience can stay masked and safe.”

Tickets will go on sale to the public starting Friday, April 2 at 10 a.m. Las Vegas time starting at $60.

“We haven’t been on stage in over a year, so we don’t know whether the audience will be coming to see us do miracles, or just to see if we remember which way to face on stage. But no matter what, we’re excited to return to our home at the Rio!” Jillette said.

Penn & Teller have been performing at the Rio Las Vegas since 2001 when their show originally opened with several guests calling their show edgy and hilarious through the years.

And the 2021 version is expected to be a culmination of years of on-stage experience with representatives saying it will be mixed with innovative and creative twists to be enjoyed by long-time patrons and new fans alike.

“We are thrilled to welcome Penn & Teller back to live performances at the Rio,” said Jason Gastwirth, president of entertainment at Caesars Entertainment. “After a challenging year, the demand for joy and laughter is higher than ever, and Penn & Teller will certainly supply that, as they have been doing for decades in the heart of Las Vegas.”

Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment’s loyalty program, and Ticketmaster will offer a presale on April 1 from 10 a.m. PT to 10 p.m. PT.

Tickets will also be available at any Las Vegas Caesars Entertainment Box Office by calling 702-777-2782 or online.

The full performance schedule is below with all shows starting at 9 p.m.