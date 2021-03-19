Oscar Goodman hosting special dinner series on 'Casino' movie

In tribute to the blockbuster movie “Casino,” former Las Vegas Mayor and mob attorney Oscar B. Goodman will hold a special edition of the Oscar’s Dinner Series at Oscar’s Steakhouse at the Plaza Hotel & Casino inside the restaurant’s iconic glass dome on April 7.

Attendees will enjoy a special dinner with Goodman, as he recalls his personal experience filming the movie, which celebrated its 25th anniversary last December.

The April 7 dinner menu will recreate the meal that Oscar’s wife, current city of Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman cooked and served at their home to the Casino cast, including Robert De Niro, Sharon Stone, and Joe Pesci, when the movie was filmed in Las Vegas.

The special dinner will start with a cocktail hour at 6 p.m. in Oscar’s lounge. Guests will then join Goodman at 7 p.m. inside the dome overlooking the lights of Fremont Street for a three-course plated dinner paired with red and white wines as well as the signature Oscar Goodman Martini.

Individual tickets to the Oscar’s Dinner Series are typically $150 each. However, due to social distancing and capacity requirements, Oscar’s will only be selling a limited number of tables for parties of two people ($300), four ($600) and six ($900), for the April 7 dinner.

Tables can be purchased online here.

The Oscar’s Dinner Series are special dinner events held throughout the year that bring historic Vegas to life through the tales of former city of Las Vegas Mayor and mob attorney, Oscar B. Goodman.