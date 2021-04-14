Oscar Goodman hosting dinner series April 28

Oscar B. Goodman will hold a second edition this month of the Oscar’s Dinner Series at Oscar’s Steakhouse at the Plaza Hotel & Casino on April 28, with cocktails in the lounge at 6 p.m. and dinner at 7 p.m. in the iconic glass dome overlooking the lights of Fremont Street.

Attendees will enjoy a special dinner with Goodman, as he recalls: “Reputed Mob Bosses and Me, Part One.”

The April 28 dinner will be a three-course plated dinner paired with red and white wines as well as the signature Oscar Goodman Martini. The chef selected dinner menu offers a Wedge Salad with Goddess Dressing or Spring Onion Soup with Cipollini Onions for the first course, a second course choice of Filet Mignon or Mediterranean Sea Bass both served with seasonal sides, and a dessert sampler.

Individual tickets to the Oscar’s Dinner Series are typically $150 each. However, due to social distancing and capacity requirements, Oscar’s will only be selling a limited number of tables for parties of two people ($300), four ($600) and six ($900), for the April 7 dinner.

Tables can be purchased online on their website.

The Oscar’s Dinner Series are special dinner events held throughout the year that bring historic Vegas to life through the tales of former city of Las Vegas Mayor and mob attorney, Oscar B. Goodman.