UPDATE: Opening date announced for 'Star Wars' experience in Las Vegas

UPDATE APRIL 9: The new experience based on "Star Wars" will open at 10 a.m. April 27 in the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian/The Palazzo. Tickets will go on sale on April 9. General admission for ages 10 and up is $36.95. Click here to buy tickets.

ORIGINAL STORY

A new virtual reality experience based on the popular "Star Wars" movies is scheduled to come to the Las Vegas Strip next year.

The attraction from the people at The Void will be located in the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian/The Palazzo, according to an article in Variety.

"Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire" will allow up to four players to immerse themselves int he world of "Star Wars," complete with customized VR headsets and a stage with walls, doors and props that can be explored without being tethered to a computer.

The Void developed the experience with Lucasfilm's ILMxLab. The company opened two locations earlier this month in London and Orlando, Florida. Locations are also scheduled to open at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, and in Glendale, Arizona, next year.

An exact opening date was not announced.