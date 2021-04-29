New flight attraction to debut on Las Vegas Strip later this year

FlyOver, an immersive flight ride from global attractions and hospitality company Pursuit, will debut this fall on the Las Vegas Strip.

The dynamic attraction will take guests on a multi-sensory journey as they soar over the American West’s most iconic locations and natural wonders as part of this cutting-edge entertainment experience.

Modeled after Pursuit’s popular FlyOver attractions in Vancouver, Canada and Reykjavik, Iceland, FlyOver in Las Vegas will open with a signature flight ride featuring the American West.

The attraction will also introduce additional immersive flight ride films shot in stunning locations around the globe.

A 52-foot vibrant spherical screen will surround guests as they glide through picturesque destinations including the Las Vegas Strip, Grand Canyon, Zion and Arches National Parks, Lake Tahoe and more seen from a first-person perspective in sharp, stunning high definition. Developed by Brogent Technologies, Inc., the attraction uses a state-of-the-art moving platform with six degrees of motion that enable guests to feel every sweeping movement of the journey.

Special effects including wind, mist and location-specific scents heighten the immersive flight ride as guests hang suspended with their feet dangling above the world’s most stunning natural wonders.

Located next to the Hard Rock Cafe on Las Vegas Boulevard, Las Vegas’ FlyOver attraction will boast an expansive space with two flight-ride theaters, pre-show entertainment areas and a full-service bar.

The new Las Vegas concept will mark the third FlyOver destination for the global travel and hospitality brand.

Additional details on the flight ride film’s content and creative team will be announced in the coming months.

The attraction will add over 100 new tourism jobs to the Las Vegas market.

For more information on FlyOver in Las Vegas, click here.