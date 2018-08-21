New entertainment venue named Treehouse planned for downtown Las Vegas

A new, exciting project is coming to the Arts District in downtown Las Vegas next year.

The 22,000-square-foot Treehouse will be located at 1022 Main Street and is expected to cost $7 million. It will offer offer full-height indoor and outdoor trees in a plush, green environment that combines exotic woods and finishes.

The variety of entertainment and dining options will include a 300-seat restaurant, indoor and outdoor lounges, sports bar, nightclub, day club with pool, rooftop bar and lounge, mezzanine private dining room, private speakeasy, multiple-function convention room facilities, and a poker machine room. The venue will have four large bars and will offer a range of seafood delicacies popular in Australia and Asia.

Ryan Allord of RAD Studio Las Vegas is the project architect. Edward Homes, Inc. is the general contractor.

The project is backed by a group of Australian businessmen as well as an experienced Las Vegas hospitality entrepreneur.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Aug. 21. It was attended by Las Vegas Councilman Bob Coffin, Treehouse Las Vegas Senior Project Consultant and spokesman Craig Missen and General Manager Jason Manley.