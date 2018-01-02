New buffet opens just in time for National Buffet Day on Jan. 2

January 2 is National Buffet Day and the perfect reason to check out the new A.Y.C.E. Buffet at the Palms hotel-casino.



The buffet, which just opened in December, is a little different than what we have become used to the last few years.



Instead of being divided into stations that serve a specific type of food such as Italian, Mexican or Chinese, the stations are divided according to cooking methods and/or preparation.



The stations are: The Greenery, which features individually plated and platter style fresh greens, fruits, salads, arugula fig with goat cheese and balsamic vinaigrette, Italian antipasto, and soups of the day; The Hearth, which has a brick open oven that produces baked items such as casseroles, assorted gourmet pizzas, whole fish, English pasties, cedar plank salmon and cheesy quiches; The Roastery, which offers a broad variety of international fare including oxtail poutine served over thick-cut French fries, French onion beef sliders with melted gruyere cheese, golden brown Italian porchetta, whole heads of cauliflower rubbed with spiced curty, grilled valamari steaks and chicken teriyaki; The World Pan, which offers wok-style dishes such as vegetable paella with saffron rice, Moroccan lamb, dim sum, bao buns, stroganoff, stir fry, fried noodles and gumbo; the Smoke & Fire Station with traditional bourbon glazed ham, barbecue ribs, turkey legs, hot links and cornmeal Johnny cakes; Revival, which focuses on wellness, power-boosting super foods and specialty vegan, vegetarian and anti-inflammatory cuisine; and the Sweet & Light Station with delectable fresh fruit cobblers, a gelato bar, freshly baked cookies and an excellent bread pudding.



OMG. The bread pudding was awesome. And the prices for this buffet are very reasonable. #AYCEBuffet @Palms pic.twitter.com/lGNuYvdzbc — LasVegasLoopy (@lasvegasloopy) December 15, 2017

Alcoholic beverages available include a selection of draft beers such as Barley's Mango IPA and Porter, as well as wines by Canyon Road Winery. Flavorful "ready-to-drink" canned beverages by San Diego-based Cutwater Spirits include a Fugu Vodka Mild Bloody Mary, Three Sheets Rum and Cola and an Old Grove Gin and Tonic.



The buffet also features an open food hall setting and communal tables for unexpected social engagements and small gatherings for all.



The buffet is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week and serves breakfast Monday through Saturday. Bottomless Mimosa Brunch is available Sundays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and dinner will be served until 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.



Here are some of the other buffets in town that are definitely worth visiting:



Bacchanal Buffet at Caeasars Palace

Wicked Spoon at Cosmopolitan

@johndurant Next time you're in Las Vegas check out the Wicked Spoon buffet at the Cosmopolitan. Loads of marrow bones next to the prime rib pic.twitter.com/5on0gBAKWk — J T (@imijaz) January 28, 2017

Carnival World & Seafood Buffet at Rio

Rio Seafood Buffet pic.twitter.com/Ok2ZI0FOEp — David Wade (@neondeuce) March 28, 2017

Cravings at The Mirage

The Buffet at Wynn

Studio B Buffet at M Resort

Plate #2 at the Studio B buffet at M Resort, Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/4ETodYVJEx — Nearly New Year Zebra-clad Werewolf! (@bcbreakaway) January 5, 2017

The Buffet at Aria