Movie Madness: free showing of 'Frozen II' tomorrow at Desert Horizons Park

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Movies in the Park are back! Movie Madness kicks off with a showing of "Frozen II" April 16 at Desert Horizons Park. Follow the story of Elsa, the snow queen who has an extraordinary gift. It's an adventure that soon turns into a journey of self-discovery.

The movie will begin at dusk (approximately 7 p.m.)

The address is Desert Horizons Park, 3750 Simmons Street, North Las Vegas.

A map is available here.

Admission is free and the event is open to the public. Coolers, picnic baskets and blankets are welcome. Please, no alcohol, high-back chairs, tables or umbrellas. COVID-19 safety protocols will be in effect.