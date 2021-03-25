Mat Franco's magic show returning to LINQ Hotel

Magician Mat has announced that his award-winning show, MAT FRANCO – MAGIC REINVENTED NIGHTLY, is reopening at The Linq Hotel + Experience.

A revamped version of the production, featuring new, never-before-seen magic from the America’s Got Talent winner, will resume performances beginning April 29.

Mat’s vision for the refreshed show was brought to life with the help of acclaimed director Brian Burke, creative producer for America’s Got Talent who has worked with Mat on all of his live performances on the popular television show over the past several years.

Burke has directed and produced countless award-winning productions on the Las Vegas Strip over the last 20 years, including Celestia at The Strat, Le Reve The Dream at Wynn, Pitbull’s Time of Our Lives residency at Planet Hollywood, Lionel Richie - Las Vegas at Wynn and Celine Dion’s…A New Day at Caesars Palace.

MAT FRANCO – MAGIC REINVENTED NIGHTLY will perform at the Mat Franco Theater inside The LINQ Hotel + Experience Thursday through Monday at 7 p.m., with an additional 9:30 p.m. show on Saturday.

Following applicable guidelines set forth by health and government authorities, as well as The LINQ’s enhanced health and safety protocols, masks will be mandatory for guests, and audiences will be socially distanced.

Tickets will go on sale to the public starting March 26 at 10 a.m. PT. Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment’s loyalty program, will have access to a presale running March 25 from 10 a.m. PT to 10 p.m. PT.

Tickets will be sold in pods of two or four tickets, and range in price from $44.05 to $105.98 per person, not including tax and fees.

Tickets may be purchased online here.