Luxor's female revue, 'FANTASY,' adds additional showtimes

In response to its recent run of sold-out shows, Las Vegas’ sultry female revue, FANTASY, will offer a second nightly show on select nights throughout April and May.

In addition to its nightly 10:30 p.m. show as well as the additional 8 p.m. show every Sunday, Luxor Hotel and Casino’s award-wining production will offer an 8 p.m. performance on the following dates:

- April 15 – April 17

- May 17 – May 22

- May 31

Headlined by powerhouse vocalist, Lorena Peril, the always-evolving, sexy production features a cast of gorgeous showgirls, high-energy numbers set to contemporary hits, breathtaking aerial acrobatics and more.

The sizzling female revue has been honored with multiple accolades within the past year, including “Best All-Time Female Revue” by Las Vegas Weekly, and “Best Production Show,” “Best Female Revue” and “Best Bachelor Party” by Las Vegas Review-Journal’s “Best of Las Vegas” awards.

Alternating performances, guest stars Murray SawChuck and Jonathan Goodwin create a thrilling edge to the production. SawChuck, a Las Vegas comedian and magician, mesmerizes audiences with incredible illusions while accompanied by Dani Elizabeth, his beautiful assistant. Goodwin, FANTASY newcomer and professional escape artist, leaves audiences stunned with an array of riveting daredevil stunts.

FANTASY is currently performing in the Luxor Theater to accommodate a larger audience while remaining socially distanced.

Tickets are available for purchase at the Luxor box office, online or by calling 702-262-4400.

All audience members and dancers are required to wear masks throughout the duration of the show.