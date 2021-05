The Las Vegas City Council and Councilman Cedric Crear invite the community to the free tennis and fun event at Lorenzi Park from 4 to 8 p.m. on May 14.

The event, located at 3333 W. Washington Ave. in Ward 5, is co-sponsored by the Inspiring Children’s Foundation and will include a free tennis clinic and more.

Along with the free tennis clinic and tennis open play, the event will feature a DJ, yoga, spoken word presentations and refreshments.

Tennis equipment will be provided.