List of wine, beer and liquor events in Las Vegas | 2018

The following is a list of events in the Las Vegas valley that will appeal to those who like to drink wine, beer or liquor. If you would like to submit an event for this list, please send an email to webmaster@ktnv.com.

Wine tastings at Hearthstone

Every Thursday through March

Hearthstone Kitchen and Cellar

Complimentary wine tasting during Private Cellar Thursdays from 6 to 8 p.m. Reservations encouraged.

Wine Dinner Series at Milos

1st Thursday of every month

Espiatorio Milos at The Cosmopolitan

Guests dining at Milos Las Vegas will have a rare opportunity to experience organic, world-class wines produced from indigenous varieties by

award winning winemakers. Six-course tasting menu.

$79 plus

New Vista’s Brew’s Craft Beer Festival

March 17

The Lawn at Downtown Summerlin

Attendees enjoy an afternoon of unlimited samplings from both local and national breweries, entertainment, activities such as making key fobs at the Corks 'n Crafts table and games. Participants receive a souvenir tasting glass and tasting guide.

$35 general admission, $40 VIP (in advance)

Vegas Beer and Music Festival

March 17

Downtown Events Lot

Celebration of craft beer and live music. Complimentary samples of 60+ craft beers, live music by Offspring Tribute and Pop Punk Mayhem.

Multiple food trucks.

6th Annual Boulder City Beerfest

March 31

The beerfest at Wilbur Park will feature more than 30 beer tents, 8 food trucks, specialty vendors, brewing demonstrations, live music and more.

New Vista Wine Walks

March 31, May 12, Sept. 22 and Nov. 13

Downtown Summerlin

The events will be held on Saturdays from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. and feature live music, great food and world-class shopping. Patrons will receive a custom wine glass and event passport upon entry and must be 21 or older to sample alcoholic beverages.

2018 Great Vegas Festival of Beer

April 6-7

Downtown Las Vegas

Start things off with an exclusive kickoff party on April 6. The Great Festival of Beer on April 7 will feature more than 100 of the world’s top craft

breweries across four blocks of DTLV. There will also be food trucks and food stations, a free educational series, silent disco, karaoke and much

more.

The Great Onesie Bar Crawl

April 7

Downtown Las Vegas

Put on your favorite onesie or costume and join hundreds of others for a bar crawl through Downtown Las Vegas.

$30

Peace, Love & Hoppy-ness Fest 2018

April 21

Big Dog’s Brewing Company

PLH pays homage to hop-forward beers and bold BBQ flavors. More than 45 beers, tasty BBQ sandwiches killer raffles, live music and more.

UNLVINO

Apri; 14

Keep Memory Alive Event Center, Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health

Combining community spirit with renowned wines and culinary spectacle, UNLVino serves as the year’s largest scholarship benefit for students of UNLV’s William F. Harrah College of Hospitality.

$150/$175

4th annual Punk Rock Bottle Share

May 27

Atomic Liquors

Come out May 27 and bring a bottle of your favorite craft beer to share with you fellow punk rock enthusiasts.