List of pub quizzes, trivia nights and game nights in Las Vegas | 2018

Current
Mostly Cloudy
3-Day Forecast
HI: -°
LO: 50°
HI: -°
LO: 50°
HI: -°
LO: 50°
Mostly Cloudy
HI: -°
LO: 50°
HI: -°
LO: 50°
HI: -°
LO: 50°
Here is a list of pub quiz nights, trivia nights and game nights at bars and restaurants around the Las Vegas valley. To submit info for this list, send an email to webmaster@ktnv.com.
Town Square Trivia
Every Monday
Whole Foods Market
Free to play
Trivia Night at Streets of New York
Centennial Hills location
Every Monday at 7 p.m.
Free to play
Pub Trivia Nerds
Hi Scores Blue Diamond
Every Tuesday
Free to play
Trivia Night at Streets of New York
Fort Apache location
Every Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Free to play
Pub Quiz
McMullan’s Irish Pub
Every Tuesday
Win a $100 or $50 bar tab
Aleuminati Trivia Night
Every Tuesday
Commonwealth
Trivia, rare beer, superior prizes and jazz jams.
Music Bingo at Bailiwick
Every Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Free to play
Trivia Night at Mezzo
Every Tuesday, 7 to 9 p.m.
Mezzo Bistro and Wine
Enjoy food and wine specials. Grand prize in May.
Pub Quiz at Shakespeare's
Shakespeare’s Grille & Pub
Every Wednesday
Trivia Night at Wing Nutz
Every Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Free to play
Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz at Big Dog’s
Every Wednesday, 7 to 10 p.m.
Big Dog’s Draft House
Free to play
Cards Against Humanity at Banger Brewing
2nd Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
Free to play
Video Game Tournament
The Phoenix Bar & Lounge
Every Tuesday, 8 to 11 p.m.
Free to play. Prizes include GameStop cards, beer tabs and free drinks and shots.
Quiz Night at Crown & Anchor
Crown & Anchor on Tropicana
Every Thursday
Win a $50 bar tab
Music Bingo at Sonrisa
Every third Thursday
Sunrise Grill
Free to play, free drink with bingo
Trivia Night at PT's Brewing
Tenaya and Cheyenne location
Every Thursday at 7 p.m.
Free to play
Music Bingo at Salud Mexican Bistro
Every Thursday from 7 to 9 p.m.
Free to play
Trivia Night at Bad Beat Brewing
Every Thursday at 7 p.m.
Free to play
Music Bingo at Wing Nutz
Every Friday at 7 p.m.
Free to play
Music Bingo at Whole Foods
Henderson location
2nd and 4th Fridays
Free to play
Cards Against Humanity Team Style
2nd Saturday of every month at 9 p.m.
Wing Nutz