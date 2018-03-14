List of pub quizzes, trivia nights and game nights in Las Vegas | 2018

Here is a list of pub quiz nights, trivia nights and game nights at bars and restaurants around the Las Vegas valley. To submit info for this list, send an email to webmaster@ktnv.com.

Town Square Trivia

Every Monday

Whole Foods Market

Free to play

Trivia Night at Streets of New York

Centennial Hills location

Every Monday at 7 p.m.

Free to play

Pub Trivia Nerds

Hi Scores Blue Diamond

Every Tuesday

Free to play

Trivia Night at Streets of New York

Fort Apache location

Every Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Free to play

Pub Quiz

McMullan’s Irish Pub

Every Tuesday

Win a $100 or $50 bar tab

Aleuminati Trivia Night

Every Tuesday

Commonwealth

Trivia, rare beer, superior prizes and jazz jams.

Music Bingo at Bailiwick

Every Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Free to play

Trivia Night at Mezzo

Every Tuesday, 7 to 9 p.m.

Mezzo Bistro and Wine

Enjoy food and wine specials. Grand prize in May.

Pub Quiz at Shakespeare's

Shakespeare’s Grille & Pub

Every Wednesday

Trivia Night at Wing Nutz

Every Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Free to play

Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz at Big Dog’s

Every Wednesday, 7 to 10 p.m.

Big Dog’s Draft House

Free to play

Cards Against Humanity at Banger Brewing

2nd Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

Free to play

Video Game Tournament

The Phoenix Bar & Lounge

Every Tuesday, 8 to 11 p.m.

Free to play. Prizes include GameStop cards, beer tabs and free drinks and shots.

Quiz Night at Crown & Anchor

Crown & Anchor on Tropicana

Every Thursday

Win a $50 bar tab

Music Bingo at Sonrisa

Every third Thursday

Sunrise Grill

Free to play, free drink with bingo

Trivia Night at PT's Brewing

Tenaya and Cheyenne location

Every Thursday at 7 p.m.

Free to play

Music Bingo at Salud Mexican Bistro

Every Thursday from 7 to 9 p.m.

Free to play

Trivia Night at Bad Beat Brewing

Every Thursday at 7 p.m.

Free to play

Music Bingo at Wing Nutz

Every Friday at 7 p.m.

Free to play

Music Bingo at Whole Foods

Henderson location

2nd and 4th Fridays

Free to play

Cards Against Humanity Team Style

2nd Saturday of every month at 9 p.m.

Wing Nutz



