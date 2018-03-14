List of pub quizzes, trivia nights and game nights in Las Vegas | 2018

Joyce Lupiani
1:57 PM, Jan 16, 2018
4:07 PM, Mar 14, 2018
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Here is a list of pub quiz nights, trivia nights and game nights at bars and restaurants around the Las Vegas valley. To submit info for this list, send an email to webmaster@ktnv.com.

Town Square Trivia
Every Monday
Whole Foods Market
Free to play

Trivia Night at Streets of New York
Centennial Hills location
Every Monday at 7 p.m.
Free to play

Pub Trivia Nerds
Hi Scores Blue Diamond
Every Tuesday
Free to play 

Trivia Night at Streets of New York
Fort Apache location
Every Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Free to play

Pub Quiz
McMullan’s Irish Pub
Every Tuesday
Win a $100 or $50 bar tab

Aleuminati Trivia Night
Every Tuesday
Commonwealth
Trivia, rare beer, superior prizes and jazz jams.

Music Bingo at Bailiwick
Every Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Free to play

Trivia Night at Mezzo
Every Tuesday, 7 to 9 p.m.
Mezzo Bistro and Wine
Enjoy food and wine specials. Grand prize in May. 

Pub Quiz at Shakespeare's 
Shakespeare’s Grille & Pub
Every Wednesday

Trivia Night at Wing Nutz
Every Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Free to play

Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz at Big Dog’s
Every Wednesday, 7 to 10 p.m.
Big Dog’s Draft House
Free to play

Cards Against Humanity at Banger Brewing
2nd Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
Free to play

Video Game Tournament
The Phoenix Bar & Lounge
Every Tuesday, 8 to 11 p.m.
Free to play. Prizes include GameStop cards, beer tabs and free drinks and shots. 

Quiz Night at Crown & Anchor
Crown & Anchor on Tropicana
Every Thursday 
Win a $50 bar tab

Music Bingo at Sonrisa
Every third Thursday
Sunrise Grill
Free to play, free drink with bingo

Trivia Night at PT's Brewing
Tenaya and Cheyenne location
Every Thursday at 7 p.m. 
Free to play

Music Bingo at Salud Mexican Bistro
Every Thursday from 7 to 9 p.m.
Free to play

Trivia Night at Bad Beat Brewing
Every Thursday at 7 p.m.
Free to play

Music Bingo at Wing Nutz
Every Friday at 7 p.m.
Free to play

Music Bingo at Whole Foods
Henderson location
2nd and 4th Fridays
Free to play

Cards Against Humanity Team Style
2nd Saturday of every month at 9 p.m. 
Wing Nutz

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top