Lineup announced for free summer concert series on Fremont Street

Joyce Lupiani
2:51 PM, Apr 2, 2018
The Fremont Street Experience has announced the lineup for this year's One Louder free summer concert series. 

The series will feature chart-topping talent from around the world, offering a diverse range of musical genres for all ages.

The concert series will kick off May 25 with Candlebox and Cracker. Admission to all concerts is free.

Here is this year's lineup:

May 25 – Candlebox and Cracker
June 30 – SiriusXM Presents Summerland Tour 2018 starring Everclear, Marcy Playground and Local H
July 4 – Billy Ray Cyrus
July 14 – The Cult
Aug. 11 – Molly Hatchet
Aug. 25 – Halestorm
Sept. 29 – RATT and Sebastian Bach

In addition to the music, concert goers can turn it up “One Louder” during Downtown Rocks with signed autograph giveaways, band meet-and-greets, VIP cards and a custom photo backdrop, allowing music enthusiasts to share and relive their Downtown Rocks experience for years to come.

