'Legends in Concert' resuming shows starting May 27

"Legends in Concert" is ending its longest intermission in the shows storied history, as its multi-year engagement resumes later this month in its iconic home at Tropicana Las Vegas.

Having suspended operations for the first time in the 38-year run of Las Vegas’ longest running show due to the pandemic, the most-awarded show of its kind is ready to welcome back guests and will be providing a safe environment to experience live performances of world-class entertainment, beginning May 27.

Fans are invited to join us as we celebrate Vegas with the return of the world’s top tribute artists paying homage to the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, Elvis Presley, music icon Rod Stewart and the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll, Tina Turner. The Queen of Las Vegas, Frank Marino, the Strip’s longest running headliner, starring as comedic legend Joan Rivers, continues as the spectacular production’s host.

"Legends in Concert" continues to celebrate the world’s most famous and influential icons, many gone too soon, giving audiences an extraordinary chance to experience the most captivating music, fashion and memories of these true legends live on one stage. The acclaimed production also dazzles fans with historic showgirl costumes curated directly from famous Vegas productions of the past, creating a special tribute to the showgirl glamour that is synonymous with the Entertainment Capital of the World.

"Legends in Concert" will return with performances at Tropicana Las Vegas Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now and start at $59.99 (excluding tax and fees). VIP booths and preferred seating are also available, ranging from $84.99 to $104.99 (excluding tax and fees).

Tickets can be purchased in person at the Tropicana Box Office, or online via ticketmaster or ticketbat.