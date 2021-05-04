Laughlin Event Center returning to live music with new lineup

Golden Entertainment today unveiled a world-class lineup of concerts coming to Laughlin in 2021.

The Laughlin Event Center kicks off with a trio of unforgettable concerts starting with country superstar Miranda Lambert on Sept. 4, legendary rockers Lynyrd Skynyrd on Oct. 2 and superstar Toby Keith on Oct. 23. Located at 500 Bruce Woodbury Dr., the majestic 11,600-seat outdoor concert venue is within walking distance from the Aquarius and Edgewater Casino Resort.

Edgewater Casino Resort’s E Center, one of Laughlin’s premier live entertainment and special event venues, has also announced an impressive lineup of musicians hitting their stage this summer.

The E Center will welcome Australian rock band Little River Band on July 31, perennial classic rock favorite America, on Aug. 21 and singer-ventriloquist Darci Lynne on Nov. 27. Located at 2020 S Casino Dr., the venue offers state-of the-art sound and lighting and a chance to see top acts in an intimate setting.

Tickets will go on sale to the public beginning May 7 at 10 a.m. PT. True Rewards Players Club members will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning May 5 at 10 p.m. PT through May 6 at 10 p.m. PT.

All tickets for the Event Center can be purchased on their website, and tickets for the E Center can be purchased here.