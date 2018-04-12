Las Vegas tattoo parlors offering Friday the 13th tattoos | 2018

Many Las Vegas tattoo shops will continue the tradition of offering $13 tattoos on any Friday the 13th this month (April 2018).

Most shops have small designs featuring the number 13 to choose from but there are some that allow customers to pick any tattoo up to a certain size. Some shops also offer deals on body piercings and larger tattoos at a discounted price.

And, if you do choose to get a $13 tip, don't forget to bring $7 for a tip (most shops require it). Don't forget that shops also require customers to be 18 years of age (identification required) and not under the influence of intoxicants when getting a tattoo.

If you own or work for a shop and would like to be added to this list, send an email with details or Facebook link to webmaster@ktnv.com.

Beneath The Surface Tattoos, 3345 E. Patrick Lane

Collective Tattoo Parlor, 8416 W. Desert Inn Road

Crown Electric Tattoo, 911 E. Charleston Blvd.

Diversity Tattoo, 2310 S. Las Vegas Blvd.

Game Time Tattoo, 2202 W. Charleston Blvd.

Good Vibrations Tattoo, 9770 S. Maryland Parkway, Suite 4

Illuminati Tattoo Company, 3247 Sammy Davis Jr. Drive

Ironhorse Tattoos and Piercings, 700 E. Naples Drive

Iron Monk, 5725 S. Pecos Road, Suite D3

Koolsville Tattoo, 1223 S. Main St.

Rock n Roll Tattoo, 6060 Boulder Highway

Mystical Ink Tattoo, 2544 E. Charleston Blvd.

Painless Wayne's Tattoo, 3935 E. Charleston Blvd.

Skin Factory Tattoo & Body Piercing, locations in Las Vegas and Henderson

Wolfpack Tattoo, 666 S. Las Vegas Blvd.