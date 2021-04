LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders exhibit at the DISCOVERY Children's Museum in downtown Las Vegas has been updated.

The exhibit features the new stadium, the team's eco-friendly practices, and careers with the team, including coaches, players, announcers and referees.

The exhibit is hands on and kids can pretend to build the Allegiant Stadium or play football.

There's a newly designed exhibit.... About "The las vegas raiders"... At the discovery children's museum!