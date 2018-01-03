Las Vegas Jewish Film Festival celebrates 17th year Jan. 13-28

The Las Vegas Jewish Film Festival will celebrate its 17th year with a slate of movies Jan. 13-28 at theaters around the Las Vegas valley.



Highlights of the festival include the opening night feature, “Sammy Davis Jr.: I’ve Gotta Be Me,” a documentary; “Ben-Gurion: Epilogue,” the winner of the Best Documentary Feature at the 2017 Ophir Awards (the Israeli Oscars); “1945,” a new award-winning Hungarian post-Holocaust drama; and “Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story,” which tells the story of the beautiful and brilliant Jewish actress. This film is currently being considered for a Best Documentary nomination for the Academy Awards.

LVJFF is presented with major support provided by Desert Space Foundation, Adelson Family Foundation, Jewish Nevada, Israeli American Council, Adelson Educational Campus, Las Vegas Review-Journal, National Endowment for the Humanities, Nevada Humanities and South Point Hotel Casino. Additional support is provided by Brenden Theatres, Eclipse Theaters, Imagine Communications, Jewish Community Center and Aliyah Media.



LVJFF individual screenings are hosted by Vegas PBS, Neon Museum, Israeli American Council, Jewish National Fund, Friends of Israel Gospel Ministries, Southern Nevada Jewish Heritage Project, Dam Short Film Festival, Anti-Defamation League, Black Mountain Institute/The Believer Magazine, Progressive Leadership Alliance of Nevada and Nevada Women’s Film Festival.

The 2018 LVJFF is dedicated to Heather Heyer, who was killed while protesting against anti-Semitism and hate in Charlottesville, Virginia. May her memory be a blessing for love over hate.

2017 LVJFF PROGRAM SCHEDULE:



“Sammy Davis Jr.: I’ve Gotta Be Me” 1/13/18 | 7:00 PM | Century Suncoast 16

“One Night in Anzeria” 1/14/18 | 1:00 PM | Adelson Educational Campus

“Ben-Gurion: Epilogue” 1/14/18 | 3:00 PM | Adelson Educational Campus

“Look About You” 1/18/18 | 7:00 PM | Brenden Theatres Palms Casino Resort

“A Place of Hope” | “Pista” 1/21/18 | 3:00 PM | Adelson School

“1945” 1/25/18 | 7:00 PM | Brenden Theatres Palms Casino Resort

“Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story” 1/27/18 | 7:00 PM | Adelson School

“Wanderlust: Lesley Hazleton” 1/28/18 | 1:00 PM | Eclipse Theaters

“Heather Booth: Changing the World” 1/28/18 | 3:00 PM | Eclipse Theaters