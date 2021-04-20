Las Vegas Ballpark to kick off field movie nights with 'The Sandlot'

On April 30, get ready for the start of the Las Vegas Aviators 2021 season when Las Vegas Ballpark airs “The Sandlot” as part of the ever-popular Flicks on the Field movie series.

This limited capacity event will offer all the baseball classic concessions so grab your blankets and pillows and cozy up on the field or in the mesh stadium seats for a night of family fun.

Gates open at 6 p.m., just in time to test your movie knowledge with trivia, catch a photo with the mascots, and grab some grub at the Grill on First for dinner before the movie starts at 7 p.m.

For a complete list of details or ticket information, visit their website.