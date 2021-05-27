Las Vegas Ballpark to host first public concert

Las Vegas Ballpark is pleased to announce its first concert on the field.

The public event takes place on June 26 featuring headliner British Rock Royalty, led by frontman Brody Dolyniuk.

The band is best known for its cover songs from notable classic rock artists, including The Who, Pink Floyd, David Bowie, Queen and Led Zeppelin – to name a few.

Guests will enjoy an open-air concert at the Ballpark with a custom stage setup near second base. Special guests, Femmes of Rock, a female electric rock string group, will kick off the show starting at 7 p.m. British Rock Royalty will take the stage for a not-to-be-missed performance starting at 8 p.m.

The show will feature state-of-the-art-lighting, video and lasers.

Concessions will be open throughout the Ballpark making it a perfect night out. Tickets start at $19.95 per person and are on sale now.

VIP packages are available.

