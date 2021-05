LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Flicks On The Field is back!

The Las Vegas Ballpark is hosting its popular event this week.

On Friday they will be showing "Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back".

You'll be able to take a picture with Spruce the Goose and Aviator.

Gates will open at 6 p.m. with the movie starting at 7 p.m.

Seats are being sold in pods of 6.

Tickets are $9 dollars and on sale now.

Field seating is first-come first-served.