LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Ballpark announces the return of Flicks on the Field.

While a full movie schedule is still pending, guests are invited to kick off spring break with a special, outdoor and socially distanced showing of “Hop” on March 26 at 7 p.m.

The family-friendly event is open to the general public. Grab your blankets and pillows and cozy up on the field with up to six people when you purchase your own personal pod or a six-seat pod in the mesh stadium seats (children 2 and under are included in the pod count).

Concessions will be open throughout the Ballpark.

Gates open at 6 p.m., just in time to grab a “HOPdog” for dinner before the movie starts at 7 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased here.