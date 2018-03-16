Largest Steak 'n Shake in the world opens March 16 in Las Vegas

There's a new Steak 'n Shake in Las Vegas and it is the largest one in the world!

The new location is located inside Hooters hotel-casino, just off of the Las Vegas Strip.

The official opening is happening at 6 p.m. March 16 and the new restaurant will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily until April 2. After that date, it will be open 24 hours a day.

The new Steak ‘n Shake restaurant will be the only Las Vegas location to serve the entire breakfast menu in addition to the franchises signature steakburgers and milkshakes. Guests can also dine on select specials such as the new Prime Burger featuring a 6-ounce steak patty with the choice of Western BBQ or Truffle Prime sauces.

The new location, with a large unique dining space, is the largest in the world and offers seating for more than 200 guests and a takeout counter inside for those guests who are on the go. Modeled after prototypical Steak ‘n Shake locations, guests will enjoy the restaurant’s red and white décor and the traditional diner style with a Las Vegas twist. A hostess greets customers at the front entrance, and diners will have the opportunity to sit at the bar, order their favorite drink, and place their bets at one of the bar gaming stations. In addition, the new location will feature a Milkshake Bar, making it an easy location for guests looking to satisfy their sweet tooth.

“We took a classic brand and gave it a modern feel with a Vegas twist to create what is now the largest Steak ‘n Shake in the world,” said Andrew Agne, Steak ‘n Shake general manager. “Steak ‘n Shake has always treated its guests as a part of the family and I can’t wait to welcome everyone.”