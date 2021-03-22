La Neta Cocina y Lounge slated to open this summer in Downtown Summerlin

La Neta Cocina y Lounge is opening in Downtown Summerlin this summer.

The restaurant is an elevated escape inspired by the rich cultural heritage of Mexico with a modern approach offering a consciously constructed menu.

Created and designed by hospitality connoisseur Ryan Labbe, La Neta will debut an alluring dining experience amid a spacious indoor garden as well as an intimate cocktail lounge serving the finest hand-shaken margaritas, rare tequilas and mezcals amidst a full bar.

Helmed by Chef Israel Castro, La Neta will offer its modern take on the traditional cuisine with locally-sourced ingredients incorporating bold Mexican flavors with an array of options for every palate.

The shared-plate concept will offer dishes such as their Cochinita Pibil, braised and slow-roasted pork garnished with habanero onions and topped with chicharron crumble. The highly favored Taquero Mucho, will surely be the ultimate taco party offering a vast selection of fine meats including chicken, carne asada, escabeche, mushroom and panela cheese. Chef Castro will present his rendition of the iconic Spanish rice dish, Paella, served with shrimp, calamari, lobster, oysters and fish topped with white wine lemon butter.

La Neta’s masterful cocktail initiative will have you sipping on specialty tequilas and rare mezcals along with their bountiful sips that include the Margarita De La Casa served with blanco tequila and El Jefe Carajillo boasting with spiced rum and horchata foam. Other playful cocktails include the vodka-based Birds of a Feather and Como La Flor with gin and elderflower.

La Neta Cocina Y Lounge will be located on Oval Park Drive at Downtown Summerlin, across from Las Vegas Ballpark.

