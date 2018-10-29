KISS bringing final tour to Las Vegas in February, ticket sales begin this week

The legendary band KISS has announced the first set of dates for their final tour ever named END OF THE ROAD and Las Vegas is on the list!

They will perform on Feb. 15, 2019, at T-Mobile Arena.

Known for their trademark larger-than-life blistering performances, KISS has proven for decades why they are hands down the most iconic live show in rock n roll. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers who have sold more than 100 million albums worldwide have said this tour is devoted to the millions of KISS Army fans.

KISS Meet & Greet Experiences will be available beginning Tuesday, Oct. 30 at 10 a.m. PT. KISS Army fan club presales will begin Wednesday, Oct. 31 at 10 a.m. PT. Citi is the official presale credit card for the End of the Road World Tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase U.S. presale tickets beginning Wednesday, Oct. 31 at 12 noon PT until Thursday, Nov. 1 at 10 p.m. PT through Citi’s Private Pass program.

For complete presale details visit citiprivatepass.com. M life Rewards members and Live Nation and AXS customers will receive access to a presale Thursday, Nov. 1 from 10 a.m. PT to 10 p.m. PT. To join the M life Rewards program or for more information, visit mlife.com.

Tickets starting at $29.50 (not including applicable service charges) will go on sale to the general public starting Friday, Nov. 2 at 10 a.m. PT at axs.com.

KTNV-TV's Good Morning Blend will be giving away tickets to the KISS show this week. Watch the show for details.