Kiril Kulish debuts in 'BAZ - A Musical Mash-up'

The Venetian and The Palazzo will welcome Tony Award-winning actor Kiril Kulish to "BAZ - A Musical Mash-Up" on Dec. 26.

Kulish, who won the Tony Award for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical for his performance in Broadway's "Billy Elliot the Musical," will play the role of Scott the Ballroom Dancer in the hit Las Vegas production. In addition to being a ballroom and ballet champion, Kulish was featured in season 22 of "Dancing with the Stars," as a professional dancer in the show's troupe.



"I'm elated to join the cast of 'BAZ' and perform for Las Vegas audiences," said Kulish. "The show is unlike any other with its unique blend of music, dance, and raw emotion and I'm proud to be a part of it."



Born in San Diego, Kulish caught the performance bug early and by age 13 had become a three-time U.S. National Latin Ballroom Champion and two-time World Ballet Champion. In 2008, he landed the title role in "Billy Elliot the Musical" on Broadway, and went on to star in "The Real Love" and "The Silent Tears" at the Shrine Auditorium. Kulish has been featured on "Good Morning America," "The View," "Live with Regis and Kelly," and more. Most recently, he choreographed a show at the renowned Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles.



"BAZ - A Musical Mash-Up" is a new-generation cabaret and high-energy movie-music mash-up that blends the world's most iconic love stories as imagined by famed film visionary Baz Luhrmann. Inspired by Luhrmann's signature take on "Romeo + Juliet," "Moulin Rouge," and "The Great Gatsby," this theatrical concert features soul-stirring and stunning performances from an ensemble cast and band.



More than five years in the making, "BAZ - A Musical Mash-Up" is the creation of For The Record, a genre-bending theatrical company in Los Angeles with a vision of turning the soundtracks of iconic filmmakers into immersive theatrical concert experiences.



"BAZ - A Musical Mash-Up" performs Tuesday through Sunday at 7 p.m. at The Palazzo Theatre. Tickets start at $59 (plus tax and applicable fees) and can be purchased at any box office at The Venetian or The Palazzo, online at palazzo.com, or by calling 702.414.9000 or 866.641.7469.