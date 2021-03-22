Jon Taffer’s innovative tavern is coming to Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Taffer's Tavern, the innovative new full service tavern concept founded by industry-leading hospitality expert and star of Paramount Network’s Bar Rescue, Jon Taffer, announced a franchise agreement to bring the rapidly growing restaurant brand to Las Vegas.

The deal builds on the multi-unit relationship with Five Guys Taverns, LLC, the Taffer’s Tavern franchisee that opened the first outpost of the casual-dining brand just outside of Atlanta last fall.

Based on the success of the first location and additional units planned for metro Atlanta, this expansion into Las Vegas presents an opportunity to establish Taffer’s namesake restaurant in the city he calls home.

Inspired by the quintessential neighborhood pub, a regular gathering place for locals and visitors alike, Taffer’s Tavern is designed with traditional Old-World taverns in mind, its ambiance is inviting, warm and comfortable, distinguished by dark woods, soft leathers, copper accents and elevated pub-style food and beverage offerings.

The innovative restaurant concept, developed by Taffer, features the industry’s highest safety standards for both guests and staff.

It is led by the kitchen and bar of the future and features the latest advancements in food prep/service technology.

In addition to Atlanta and Las Vegas, Taffer’s Tavern has secured multi-unit franchise deals to bring the concept’s elevated tavern food and world-class beverage program to the greater Boston and Washington, D.C. areas.

To facilitate growth for the emerging brand, Taffer has partnered with Fransmart, the industry-leading franchise development company behind the explosive growth of brands like Five Guys Burgers and Fries and QDOBA Mexican Grill. Taffer is currently seeking experienced franchisees to continue bringing the Taffer’s Tavern concept to the 50 largest media markets throughout North America.