John Fogerty to return to Wynn Las Vegas in October 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Following a stream of sold-out shows at Wynn Las Vegas in 2019, rock legend John Fogerty will return to Encore Theater this fall with his all-new “Travelin’ Band” show.

Fogerty is expected to perform his Creedence Clearwater Revival hits, and take the stage on select nights from Oct. 6 – 16. Tickets for all six shows go on sale on May 27 at 10 a.m.

“Las Vegas! I can’t wait to be back at Wynn,” said Fogerty. “This will be my fourth year playin’ at Encore Theater. It’s good to be back with my Las Vegas family. It’s gonna be a big celebration. I can’t think of a better way than to throw a rock and roll party playin’ all my hits for you.”

Ticket Information



Performance Dates: Oct. 6, 9-10, 13, 15-16; 8 p.m.

Oct. 6, 9-10, 13, 15-16; 8 p.m. Public On-Sale: Thursday, May 27, 2021, at 10 a.m. PT

Thursday, May 27, 2021, at 10 a.m. PT Price: $69.50-$250 plus applicable fees

$69.50-$250 plus applicable fees Points Of Purchase: Wynn Las Vegas Box Office (702-770-9966) or www.ticketmaster.com.

With a successful music career spanning more than 60 years, Fogerty is known around the world for chart-topping hits such as “Proud Mary,” “Centerfield,” “Fortunate Son” and more. Aside from music, Fogerty dedicates much of his time to supporting veterans throughout Las Vegas and across the country, and in recognition of these endeavors, granted the key to the Las Vegas Strip during his November 2019 run at Wynn Las Vegas.

