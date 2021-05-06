Jazz in the Park series increases capacity, adds additional tickets

More locals can reserve a spot to Clark County’s Jazz in the Park Series as the event has qualified to increase capacity to 80%.

Additional tickets to the live music series will be made available one week prior to the show and each person is allowed to reserve two (2) tickets per transaction. Each ticket-holding attendee will be subject to a temperature check upon entry and must adhere to current social distancing restrictions between groups on concert grounds. Picnic baskets, blankets and low-back chairs are allowed. Face masks must be worn at all times unless actively eating or drinking.

Food and beverages (including alcohol) will be available onsite provided by the Culinary Art Institute of Nevada.

Admission and parking to the event is free, tickets must be reserved online.

Each event will be live-streamed to the Clark County Park & Recreation’s Facebook page for those unable to acquire an admission ticket.

To reserve tickets, visit their website.